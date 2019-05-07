Home
ANSTESS (nee O'Riley) Delma Mary Late of Adamstown

Passed away peacefully

4th May, 2019

Aged 82 Years



Adored wife of Brian. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bradley and Amanda, Trude and Tony. Cherished Granny to Nathan and Joshua. Special Gran to Erin. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Betty (dec'd) and Ross, Patty (dec'd) and Alex (dec'd). Favourite Aunty to the Anstess, McKenzie, and Peate families. 'Dah' to many.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Del's life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Wednesday 8th May, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.



'A life with love is a life that has been lived.'



Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
