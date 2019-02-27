|
|
HILLIER (Priestley) Delma May 19/7/1935 - 22/2/2019
Beloved wife of Noel (Dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Michelle, Dianne and David. Proud and loving Nana of Merrin, Jamie and Brady, Taylor, Alexander and Jordan, and great-grandchildren Kaylee and Madison. Sadly missed by sister Margaret and brother-in-law Colin.
Aged 83 years
Delma's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the East Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield, on Friday (March 01, 2019) at 9:30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019