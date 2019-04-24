Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Denes POHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denes POHL

Notice Condolences

Denes POHL Notice
POHL Denes Passed away peacefully 16.04.2019 Aged 78 Years Formerly of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of MARY (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to ERVIN and ANN, SUZANNE and MICHAEL, DEBORAH and JOHN. Much loved grandfather to KAYLA and JORDAN and great grandfather to CHARLOTTE and XANTHE. A loved member of the POHL and MOSS FAMILIES. Family and Friends of DENES are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be Celebrated in the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Barton St., Kurri Kurri this MONDAY, 29.4.2019 at 10.00am; thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetery, Kurri Kurri. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Research may be left at the church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.