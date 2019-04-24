|
POHL Denes Passed away peacefully 16.04.2019 Aged 78 Years Formerly of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of MARY (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to ERVIN and ANN, SUZANNE and MICHAEL, DEBORAH and JOHN. Much loved grandfather to KAYLA and JORDAN and great grandfather to CHARLOTTE and XANTHE. A loved member of the POHL and MOSS FAMILIES. Family and Friends of DENES are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be Celebrated in the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Barton St., Kurri Kurri this MONDAY, 29.4.2019 at 10.00am; thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetery, Kurri Kurri. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Research may be left at the church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019