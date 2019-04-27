Home
Denis Albert JENKINS

Denis Albert JENKINS Notice
JENKINS Denis Albert Late of Gateshead

Passed peacefully at home with his loving family by his side

21st April, 2019

Aged 76 Years



Dearly loved husband of Mavis. Much loved father & father-in-law of Jo-Anne & Tim, Jeannie and Peter, Susan & Mick (dec'd), Sandra and Eddie, David & Leigh. Loved and adored Poppy & Great Poppy to his many grandchildren. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Denis are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 29th April, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Denis, donations to 'HMRI- Cancer Research' may be made at the service.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
