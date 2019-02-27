|
|
RICHARDS Denise Fay Late of Belmont Nth
Passed away with Her loving family by her side
23rd February, 2019
Aged 70 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Michael Richards. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Darren, Troy, Hayley (dec'd), Kristy and Chris, Kim & Samart, Jamie & Zoe. Adored Nan of her many grandchildren. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Denise are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) Tomorrow Thursday 28th February, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019