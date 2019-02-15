|
WADE DENISE Aged 74 years Of Bolwarra Hts Dearly loved wife of Graham, mother, mother-in-law and grandma of Allison, Jason, Annie and Charlotte. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Helen and Michael (Dec) and loved member of the Carter and Wade Families. Denise's Family invite you to attend a Mass of Thanksgiving for Denise's Life to be celebrated at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Largs on Tuesday 19th February, 2019 commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019