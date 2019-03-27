|
|
STAPLES Dennis Francis Late of West Wallsend
Formerly of Cardiff
Passed away
22nd March, 2019
Aged 74 Years
Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Much loved father of Debbie, Donna (dec'd.), Toni, Karen, and Kim. Loving father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The family and friends of Dennis are wamly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Friday 29th March, 2019. Service commencing at 9:30am.
Dennis' family wish to convey their thanks for the care extended to him by the Dr's and staff at the Calvary Mater Hospital and The Mercy Hospice, during his illness.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 27, 2019