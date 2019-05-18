Home
DENNIS GEORGE SNEDDON

DENNIS GEORGE SNEDDON Notice
SNEDDON DENNIS GEORGE

Late of Kotara

Passed away with his

Loving family by his side

7th May 2019

Aged 70 years



Loving husband of Lynda. Devoted father of Chris, and Stuart. Dear father-in-law of Kristy. Proud Pop of Ben, Emma, and Samantha. Loving son of Mary and George (dec'd). Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Much loved by the Sneddon and Duddin Family. A good friend to many.



The Family and Friends of DENNIS are advised that in accordance with his wishes, he was laid to rest alongside his father in Barnsley Cemetery after a Private Ceremony.



'GONE FISHING'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
