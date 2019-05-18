|
|
SNEDDON DENNIS GEORGE
Late of Kotara
Passed away with his
Loving family by his side
7th May 2019
Aged 70 years
Loving husband of Lynda. Devoted father of Chris, and Stuart. Dear father-in-law of Kristy. Proud Pop of Ben, Emma, and Samantha. Loving son of Mary and George (dec'd). Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Much loved by the Sneddon and Duddin Family. A good friend to many.
The Family and Friends of DENNIS are advised that in accordance with his wishes, he was laid to rest alongside his father in Barnsley Cemetery after a Private Ceremony.
'GONE FISHING'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019