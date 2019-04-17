Home
NICHOLS Desmond Keith Passed away 13.04.2019 Aged 82 Years Late of East Cessnock Beloved husband of PAULINE. Loving father and father-in-law to SHARON and GRAEME GARBUTT, WAYNE NICHOLS (dec'd), KAY and DAVID MASTERS. Much loved grandfather to ALISON, LAUREN and BRAD, ASHLEY and SIMON, EMMA, MATTHEW, MEAGAN and DANIEL, MICHAEL and EMMA. Caring great grandfather to BLAYDEN, EBANEE, LOGAN, KALLEN, AMELIA, JOSEPH, REESE, HAYDEN, JACOB, LEO, HARRISON, NOAH, ZAHLI, TAMIKA and ELLA. A dear brother-in-law to BERNIE (dec'd) and MARGARET McGUINNESS, uncle to their families and the WAUGH families. Family and Friends of DES are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, corner of Cumberland and Cooper Sts., Cessnock this THURSDAY, 18.04.2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NSW Ambulance Service may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
