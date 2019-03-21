|
|
BRADBURY Diana Thelma Late of Caves Beach
Formerly of
Baulkham Hills
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
19th March, 2019
Aged 75 Years
Dearly loved wife of Ray. Much loved mother of Craig, Kylie, Justin, and 'Player'. Loved and adored Nanny of Bryce, Amanda, and Brad. Proud 'GG' of Piper. Cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
The family and friends of Diana are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) Tomorrow Friday 22nd March, 2019, service commencing at 10am.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2019