MACE (Nee: Jones) Diane Late of Gateshead
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family, and companion dog Todd.
1st May, 2019
Aged 80 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Robert Mace. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debra & Tony, Tania, Nicole, Robbie-Anne & Craig. Loved and adored Nan of Jarrod, Kyle, Joel, Mitchell, Karlie, Jacob, and Bethanie. Proud Great Nan of their families.
The Family & friends of Diane are advised that a service has taken place privately, at her request.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019