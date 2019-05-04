Home
Diane MACE


1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Diane MACE Notice
MACE (Nee: Jones) Diane Late of Gateshead

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family, and companion dog Todd.

1st May, 2019

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Robert Mace. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debra & Tony, Tania, Nicole, Robbie-Anne & Craig. Loved and adored Nan of Jarrod, Kyle, Joel, Mitchell, Karlie, Jacob, and Bethanie. Proud Great Nan of their families.



The Family & friends of Diane are advised that a service has taken place privately, at her request.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
