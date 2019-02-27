|
|
MAKIN (nee Lindsay) DIANNE Late of Argenton
Passed peacefully
23rd February 2019
Aged 71 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Makin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharran, Lindsay and Jacqui, Kaylene and David Bessell, loving Ma of Brad, Sam, Lana, Deanna, Reece and Paige. Dear sister of Elaine and Denise (both dec'd) and loved by their families.
The family and friends of Dianne are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 1st March 2019 service commencing at 4.30pm.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019