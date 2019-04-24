Home
PENN Dianne Passed away peacefully 21.04.2019 Aged 66 Years Late of Heddon Greta Formerly of Kearsley, Campbelltown, Tea Gardens and Cessnock Much loved daughter of TOM (dec'd) and GLADYS PENN. A dear twin sister to DENISE, sister to ANNE and HELEN. Caring sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt to their FAMILIES. A loved member of the PENN and HOGGAN FAMILIES. Family and Friends of DIANNE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri on WEDNESDAY, 01.05.2019 at 11.30am. Dianne loved the colour Pink, please wear something in keeping with her taste. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hunter Medical Research Institute for Cancer Research may be left at the Chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
