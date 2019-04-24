Home
Dimitrios MICHILIS

Dimitrios MICHILIS Notice
MICHILIS Dimitrios 'Jim'

Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

19th April 2019

Aged 81 years



Dearly loved husband of Carol. Much loved father & father-in-law of Craig & Mark, Sharna & Nick, Mark & Michelle. Adored papou of Joshua, Daniel, Cameron, Zac, Luke, Taj, Jack, Olivia and Sienna.

Loved brother, uncle and friend of many.



Family and friends of Jim are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Church St, Newcastle this Friday 26th April 2019 commencing at 2.00pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
