Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals
599 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4945 9022
Resources
More Obituaries for Dino KUHARIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dino KUHARIC

Notice Condolences

Dino KUHARIC Notice
KUHARIC Dino Passed away

1st May 2019

Late of Gateshead

Aged 68 Years



Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Loving father and father-in-law of Jason and Ash, Scott and Kasey, Hayley and Brent. Adored Poppy Dino of Reef and Summer. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mirjana and Mario, Branka and Klaudio and their families.



Forever loved and

never forgotten



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of DINO's Life this WEDNESDAY 8th May 2019 in the David Lloyd Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 10am.



To continue celebrating Dino's life, all are welcome to join his family at Pelican RSL, 11am. Dino would love you all to have a beer for him.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices