KUHARIC Dino Passed away
1st May 2019
Late of Gateshead
Aged 68 Years
Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Loving father and father-in-law of Jason and Ash, Scott and Kasey, Hayley and Brent. Adored Poppy Dino of Reef and Summer. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mirjana and Mario, Branka and Klaudio and their families.
Forever loved and
never forgotten
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of DINO's Life this WEDNESDAY 8th May 2019 in the David Lloyd Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 10am.
To continue celebrating Dino's life, all are welcome to join his family at Pelican RSL, 11am. Dino would love you all to have a beer for him.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019