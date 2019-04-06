|
GARATY DOLORES MARGARET Late of Bayside Aged Care Bonnells Bay Formerly of Gari Street Charlestown Aged 75 Years Beloved daughter of William and Amelda (both dec). Loving cousin of the Garaty and Buckley families and a loved and respected member of Toastmasters. Relatives and friends of Dolores are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Milson Street Charlestown this Wednesday morning 10th April 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 11.30am. An interment will follow at Sandgate Lawn Cemetery. May She Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019