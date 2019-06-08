DON HOOPER 23.4.1946 - 8.6.2018 The moment that you left us, our hearts split into two, one side filled with memories, the other side died with you. We often lay awake at night, when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday, but missing you is a heartache, the never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts, and there you will remain, you see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same. Sadly missed by Robyn, Scott and Kathryn







