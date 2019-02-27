Home
BLAIR DONALD ALBERT 'PEDRO'



Late of Lambton

Passed away peacefully

with his loving daughter Shelley

by his side

22nd February 2019

Aged 94 years



Dearly loved father of Terri (dec'd) and Shelley. Loving Grandpa of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The family and friends of DON are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Tuesday 5th March 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm. An interment will follow at Wallsend Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
