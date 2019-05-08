Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
1 Donnelly Avenue
Toronto, New South Wales 2283
(02) 4959 3665
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Arthur "Hammo" HAMILTON

Notice Condolences Gallery

Donald Arthur "Hammo" HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON Donald Arthur "Hammo" Passed away

2nd May 2019

Late of Toronto

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved husband of Rosslyn (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Mark and Julie, John and Janeane. Adored poppy of Corey, Isabella, Abigail, Oliver, Jack and Peter. Loved brother of Ray and Lawrence.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of DON's Life this THURSDAY 9th May 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 4pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices