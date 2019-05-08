|
|
HAMILTON Donald Arthur "Hammo" Passed away
2nd May 2019
Late of Toronto
Aged 83 Years
Dearly loved husband of Rosslyn (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Mark and Julie, John and Janeane. Adored poppy of Corey, Isabella, Abigail, Oliver, Jack and Peter. Loved brother of Ray and Lawrence.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of DON's Life this THURSDAY 9th May 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 4pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 8, 2019