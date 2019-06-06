|
HILL Donald William (Chook) 10/8/41 - 3/6/19 Late of Weston Dearly loved son of Barry (dec) & Ivy (dec). Adored brother to Colleen (dec) & Shirley (dec). Much loved father of Robyn,Kerrie,Jayson & Kaitlin. Treasured Pop of five Grandchildren & Great Pop of five Great Grandchildren. A cherished friend to all. Aged 77 years "GONE FISHING" Don's family & friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held at The Uniting Church, Corner of Station & Third St, Weston on Friday 7th June 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2019