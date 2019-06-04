Home
DONALD RAYMOND EVANS

EVANS DONALD RAYMOND 'DON'

Passed away peacefully

2nd June 2019

Late of

Adamstown Heights

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved husband of BERYL for a wonderful 61 Years. Much loved father and father in law of JENNIFER, CHERYL and ASHLEY, SUSAN and ROGER, and KATHLEEN. Loving poppa of RYAN and AMY, JESSICA (dec'd), AARON (dec'd), LOUISE, CLARE, KATE, and KARI.



The relatives and friends of DON are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St Broadmeadow on THURSDAY 6th June 2019 at 1pm.



In Lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease Research may be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 4 to June 5, 2019
