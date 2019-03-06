Home
DONALD WILLIAM ARMITAGE

DONALD WILLIAM ARMITAGE Notice
ARMITAGE DONALD WILLIAM

Late of Charlestown

Passed away

2nd March 2019

Aged 82 years



Much loved husband of Joan. Beloved father and father-in-law of Darren and Kirsten, and Nicole. Adored Poppy of Connor, and Ethan. Brother and brother-in-law of Colin and Kay and uncle of Shawn and Kelly.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Thanksgiving Service for DON at St. Alban's Anglican Church, St. Alban's Close, Charlestown on Friday 8th March 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I. may be made at the Church Service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
