Doreen Elsie SHOESMITH

Notice Condolences

Doreen Elsie SHOESMITH Notice
SHOESMITH Doreen Elsie Late of Glendale

Passed away

24th April, 2019

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late James Shoesmith. Much loved mother of Garry, Bruce, Lorrane, Leanne, and Karen. Loving mother-in-law, nan and ma of their families. Loving sister of Ken. Loved companion of Bob Jones.



The family and friends of Doreen are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Thursday 2nd May, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon. A private interment will follow, family only attending.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
