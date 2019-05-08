|
|
PEGLER (Smith) Doreen Lorraine 4th May 2019
Late of Wallsend
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Trudi, Mandy and Michael, Kasey and Will. Adored Nan to Cheyenne, Noah, Nathaniel, Evie, Harper, Brittany, Imogen, Talia, Jacinta, Kaiden and Shallon. Will be sadly missed by all her family.
Aged 62 years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Doreen's life this Saturday 11th May 2019 commencing 10.00am at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 8, 2019