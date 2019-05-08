Home
Doreen Lorraine PEGLER

Doreen Lorraine PEGLER Notice
PEGLER (Smith) Doreen Lorraine 4th May 2019

Late of Wallsend



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Trudi, Mandy and Michael, Kasey and Will. Adored Nan to Cheyenne, Noah, Nathaniel, Evie, Harper, Brittany, Imogen, Talia, Jacinta, Kaiden and Shallon. Will be sadly missed by all her family.



Aged 62 years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Doreen's life this Saturday 11th May 2019 commencing 10.00am at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.





Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 8, 2019
