SMITH (nee Selby) Doreen Ruth Aged 91 Years

Died peacefully on

3rd April, 2019

at Belmont



Beloved wife of Perry (dec'd); devoted mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Gary, and Rachel; loving Grandma of Ryan and Dominique, Lachlan and Kath, and Ben; delighted GG to Liam, Evelyn, Adeline and Conrad; faithful servant of Christ, and friend of many.



A service will be held to celebrate Doreen's life in St. Luke's Uniting Church, Narla Road, Belmont this Saturday 6th April, 2019, commencing at 9:30am.



Donations to the Bible Society of Australia may be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
