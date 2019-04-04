|
|
SMITH (nee Selby) Doreen Ruth Aged 91 Years
Died peacefully on
3rd April, 2019
at Belmont
Beloved wife of Perry (dec'd); devoted mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Gary, and Rachel; loving Grandma of Ryan and Dominique, Lachlan and Kath, and Ben; delighted GG to Liam, Evelyn, Adeline and Conrad; faithful servant of Christ, and friend of many.
A service will be held to celebrate Doreen's life in St. Luke's Uniting Church, Narla Road, Belmont this Saturday 6th April, 2019, commencing at 9:30am.
Donations to the Bible Society of Australia may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019