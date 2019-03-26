|
RIGELSFORD Doris (formerly MARGETTS) Passed away 22.3.2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Wallsend Beloved wife of STAN (dec) & GEORGE MARGETTS (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law to CAROL & VINCE. Much loved grandmother to AMANDA & MICHAEL and great grandmother to MATTHEW & REBECCA. Relatives and Friends of DORIS are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace, tomorrow WEDNESDAY 27.3.2019 at 10:30am. Thence for burial in Raymond Terrace Cemetery. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 26, 2019