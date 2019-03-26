Home
Services
LANCE L BOOTS FUNERALS
3 JOHNSON STREET
RAYMOND TERRACE, New South Wales 2324
(024) 987-2101
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris RIGELSFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris RIGELSFORD

Notice Condolences

Doris RIGELSFORD Notice
RIGELSFORD Doris (formerly MARGETTS) Passed away 22.3.2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Wallsend Beloved wife of STAN (dec) & GEORGE MARGETTS (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law to CAROL & VINCE. Much loved grandmother to AMANDA & MICHAEL and great grandmother to MATTHEW & REBECCA. Relatives and Friends of DORIS are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace, tomorrow WEDNESDAY 27.3.2019 at 10:30am. Thence for burial in Raymond Terrace Cemetery. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.