Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy BENNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy BENNIS

Notice Condolences

Dorothy BENNIS Notice
BENNIS Dorothy Amy "Dot" Passed away peacefully 27.03.2019 Late of Bolton Point Beloved wife of KEVIN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to MARK and PRAPHA, and LOUISE. Much loved grandmother to BEN and LUCILLE, HANNAH and DYLAN, doting great grandmother to ARCHER. A dear sister to MARIE. Family and Friends of DOT are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope tomorrowSaturday,30.03.2019 at 9.00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.