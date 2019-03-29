|
BENNIS Dorothy Amy "Dot" Passed away peacefully 27.03.2019 Late of Bolton Point Beloved wife of KEVIN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to MARK and PRAPHA, and LOUISE. Much loved grandmother to BEN and LUCILLE, HANNAH and DYLAN, doting great grandmother to ARCHER. A dear sister to MARIE. Family and Friends of DOT are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope tomorrowSaturday,30.03.2019 at 9.00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 29, 2019