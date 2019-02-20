Home
DUNN (Nee: Cowan) Dorothy 'Dot'

Late of Hillsborough

Passed peacefully

16th February 2019

Aged 78 years



Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Neil (dec'd), Glenn & Vicki, Bruce & Kim, Kathy & Dan. Adored Nana of Kasey, Hayley Bradley (dec'd), Brent, Aaron, Ashley, Jake, Wade and Evie & great grandmother.



The family and friends of Dot are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 22nd February 2019 service commencing at 2.00pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
