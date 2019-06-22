Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
JONES DOROTHY 'JOAN' Passed away peacefully at 'Hillside' Figtree on June 18, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Harold. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gary and Brenda, Trevor (dec) and Donna. Loving Nanna of Nathan, Monique, Rhys, Cara, Tahli and their partners, and great Nanna of six. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends including her dear friends at St Pauls.



Aged 93Years



At Peace

Reunited with Harold and Trevor



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
