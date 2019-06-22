|
JONES DOROTHY 'JOAN' Passed away peacefully at 'Hillside' Figtree on June 18, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Harold. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gary and Brenda, Trevor (dec) and Donna. Loving Nanna of Nathan, Monique, Rhys, Cara, Tahli and their partners, and great Nanna of six. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends including her dear friends at St Pauls.
Aged 93Years
At Peace
Reunited with Harold and Trevor
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019