|
|
KELLY Sister Dorothy RSM (Sister Mary Clare) Late of St Martin de Porres Aged Care Facility, Waratah. Died peacefully on 16th March, 2019. Much loved member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea. Beloved daughter of SARAH JANE and WILLIAM AUGUSTINE KELLY (both dec'd). Loved and loving sister and sister-in-law of WILLIAM and MAY KELLY, ALICE and JIM COE, GLADYS and ELMO MACDONALD, LESLIE and ELIZABETH KELLY, EILEEN KELLY, MAUREEN and LEO KAUTER, BEDE and GLORIA KELLY (all dec'd), BERNICE and JOHN (dec'd) MITCHELL, RUTH and MICHAEL (dec'd) DUNN. Cherished and devoted Aunt to her nieces and nephews and a loyal friend to many. The Sisters of Mercy invite relatives and friends to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for SISTER DOROTHY KELLY RSM to be celebrated in the Convent of Mercy Chapel, 30 Queen Street, Singleton, Friday, 22nd March, 2019 at 10.30 am followed by interment in the Convent Cemetery. May She Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019