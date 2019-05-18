Home
Dorothy NEWBOLD

NEWBOLD (Nee: Jackson) Dorothy Late of Woodlands Lodge

Passed peacefully

10th May 2019

Aged 101 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Newbold. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Glynis, Geoff & Jan.

Adored ma of Paul and Jane, Mark, Darrin, Richard, Tim and Paula. Great ma of Tristan, Dylan, Imogen, Samuel and William.



Family and friends of Dorothy are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 21st May 2019, service commencing at 12.00 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
