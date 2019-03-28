|
|
Rowe
Dorothy
Dorothy passed peacefully on Monday 25 March 2019. Much loved mother of Edward and sister to Myra, Aunt to Andrew, John and Peter. Dorothy will be greatly missed by family, friends and the countless people she helped through her pioneering work in mental illness.
Born and raised in Mereweather Dorothy attended Newcastle Girls' High before attending university in Sydney and the United Kingdom.
"Dorothy Rowe is a most extraordinary and valuable person. Not only is she phenomenally wise, but she imparts her wisdom in a kind of prose poetry that moves, enlightens, reforms, beguiles and educates all at once." Fay Weldon
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Beyond Blue or visit dorothyrowe.com.au
Eliza Suleiman
1800 266 588
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2019