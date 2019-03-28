Home
1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Dorothy passed peacefully on Monday 25 March 2019. Much loved mother of Edward and sister to Myra, Aunt to Andrew, John and Peter. Dorothy will be greatly missed by family, friends and the countless people she helped through her pioneering work in mental illness.

Born and raised in Mereweather Dorothy attended Newcastle Girls' High before attending university in Sydney and the United Kingdom.

"Dorothy Rowe is a most extraordinary and valuable person. Not only is she phenomenally wise, but she imparts her wisdom in a kind of prose poetry that moves, enlightens, reforms, beguiles and educates all at once." Fay Weldon

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Beyond Blue or visit dorothyrowe.com.au

Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
