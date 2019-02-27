Home
Douglas HERBERTSON

HERBERTSON DOUGLAS Late of Hillside Aged Care Mt Hutton Formerly of Swansea Aged 88 Years Dearly loved husband of Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Monika, Michael and Sue, Carmel and Peter, Peter, Gerard and Virginia. Loving grandad and great grandad to their families. Relatives and friends of Douglas are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bayview Street Warners Bay this Friday afternoon 1st March 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 1pm. A private cremation will follow. May He Rest In Peace 02 4952 3099



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
