Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas RAUTAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas RAUTAR

Notice Condolences

Douglas RAUTAR Notice
RAUTAR Douglas 'Doug'

Late of Kempsey

Formerly of Redhead

Passed peacefully

9th May 2019

Aged 89 years.



Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara Ryll-Rautar. Much loved father and father-in-law of James and Mary, Andrew, Johnny. Loved grandad of Ashley, Stephanie, Erin, Claire, Chloe, Lilly and Joseph.



Family and friends of Doug are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 20th May 2019, commencing at 12.00 noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.