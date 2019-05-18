|
RAUTAR Douglas 'Doug'
Late of Kempsey
Formerly of Redhead
Passed peacefully
9th May 2019
Aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara Ryll-Rautar. Much loved father and father-in-law of James and Mary, Andrew, Johnny. Loved grandad of Ashley, Stephanie, Erin, Claire, Chloe, Lilly and Joseph.
Family and friends of Doug are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 20th May 2019, commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019