REYNOLDS Douglas Reginald Late of Summit Care
Formerly of
Pelican Flat
Passed peacefully
9th May, 2019
Aged 98 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Mae Reynolds. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ruth & Jeff, Trish & Geoff. Loved and adored grandfather of Leah & Andrew, Kristie and Paul, Elizabeth & James, Louise and Tony. Proud great grandfather of Josh, Brianna, William, Thomas, Matthew, Angus, Grace, Nathan, and Jonothan. Cherished brother,brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Douglas are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in Marks Pt. Mission Church, Marks Pt. Rd, Marks Point this Friday 17th May, 2019 service commencing at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Douglas, donations to 'Bethshan Holiness Mission' & 'Tahnee Ministries' may be made at the service.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019