DOUGLAS TATE

Notice

DOUGLAS TATE
TATE DOUGLAS 'DOUG'



Late of Caves Beach

Passed away surrounded by his loving family

13th April 2019

Aged 77 years



Dearly loved husband of Narelle. Much loved father and father-in-law of Betty and Michael, Corey (dec'd), Susan and Doug, Michelle and John, Callie and Mal. Loving Poppy and Poppy Tate of Joshua, Bryton, Baillie, Phoebe, Drew, Jasmine, Grace, William, and Linkin. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of DOUG are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Wednesday 17th April 2019, Service commencing at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I for Cancer Research may be made at the Service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
