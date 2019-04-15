|
|
TATE DOUGLAS 'DOUG'
Late of Caves Beach
Passed away surrounded by his loving family
13th April 2019
Aged 77 years
Dearly loved husband of Narelle. Much loved father and father-in-law of Betty and Michael, Corey (dec'd), Susan and Doug, Michelle and John, Callie and Mal. Loving Poppy and Poppy Tate of Joshua, Bryton, Baillie, Phoebe, Drew, Jasmine, Grace, William, and Linkin. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of DOUG are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Wednesday 17th April 2019, Service commencing at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I for Cancer Research may be made at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 15, 2019