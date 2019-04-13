Home
WILKINS Douglas William Aged 74 Years

of Lower Belford

Loved partner of FAY (dec). Loving father and father in law of RICHARD and TRACEY, DERRANI and COLIN. Former husband of DAUN. Loved member of the MAHONY family, MICHELLE, PETER, SHARON and their families. A loved grandfather, Pa, of his family and brother, brother in law and uncle of VERNON (dec), VALERIE and their families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on MONDAY, 15th April, 2019 at 1pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
