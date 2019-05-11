|
|
BULL (nee Oldham) DULCIE MAY
Late of Opal Hillside Aged Care,
Formerly of Gateshead
Passed away 8th May 2019
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur Bull. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Deborah, Claudette and Glen. Loving Grandma of Rebecca and Rob, Ashleigh, Teagan and her great grandson Austin. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of DULCIE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Tuesday 14th May 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019