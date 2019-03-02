|
|
Bissett Duncan Black Born in Bellshill, Glasgow Late of New Lambton Aged 96 Passed away peacefully on the morning of the 21st of February at The Mater Mercy Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Tony. Adored grandad of Angela, Justine, Roderick, Geoffrey and their partners. Proud great grandad of Alexandra, Georgina Lucy, Anthony, James and Phoebe. We have you in our hearts Grandad. In accordance with Duncan's wishes a private service has taken place. His selfless guidance will be dearly missed.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019