Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for EDDY MINK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDDY MINK

Notice Condolences

EDDY MINK Notice
MINK EDDY Passed away 3rd May 2019

Late of Rankin Park

Aged 78 Years



Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Much loved father and father-in-law of Darron and Kathie, Debby and Colin, Taya and Chad. Loved Poppy of Ben, Mitchell, Blake, Mikaila, Jason, Paige, Ryan and Lonika. Dear friend of many.



Relatives and friends of EDDY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow tomorrow, TUESDAY 7th May 2019 at 10:00am. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.