EDELTRAUD ANGELIKA KWIATKOWSKI

EDELTRAUD ANGELIKA KWIATKOWSKI Notice
KWIATKOWSKI EDELTRAUD ANGELIKA 'Edie'

Aged 93 years

of Benhome

formerly of East Maitland

Beloved wife of NICK (dec), mother and mother in law of IRENE and KENN, JEANETTE and IAN. A much loved Mama of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and a dear friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, East Maitland on FRIDAY 29th March, 2019 at 10am, thence for burial at East Maitland Catholic Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
