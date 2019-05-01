|
|
CROSBIE (Nee: Peden) Edith 'Edie'
Late of Barnsley
Passed peacefully
26th April 2019
Aged 74 years
Dearly loved wife of Jim. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Donna and Greg, Michelle and John, Julie-anne and Darren, Angie and Mark. Adored nan of Luke, Shannon, Tyrone, Brittany, Drew, Jye, Zac, Jacob (dec'd), Aaron, Nick, Sinead, Darcie, Sam, Bree, Molly and great grandma of Chayse, Lexi and Mackenzie.
The family and friends of Edie are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 2nd May 2019 at 2.30pm
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 1, 2019