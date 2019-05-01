Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
More Obituaries for Edith CROSBIE
CROSBIE (Nee: Peden) Edith 'Edie'

Late of Barnsley

Passed peacefully

26th April 2019

Aged 74 years



Dearly loved wife of Jim. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Donna and Greg, Michelle and John, Julie-anne and Darren, Angie and Mark. Adored nan of Luke, Shannon, Tyrone, Brittany, Drew, Jye, Zac, Jacob (dec'd), Aaron, Nick, Sinead, Darcie, Sam, Bree, Molly and great grandma of Chayse, Lexi and Mackenzie.



The family and friends of Edie are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 2nd May 2019 at 2.30pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 1, 2019
