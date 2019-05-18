Home
SANDERS Edith Late of

Wallsend Manor

Passed away

13th May, 2019

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Bob Sanders. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Brian, Enid and Garry, Roslyn, Greg and Di. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families.



The family and friends of Edith are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Tuesday 21st May, 2019 commencing at 9:30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
