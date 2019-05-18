|
|
SANDERS Edith Late of
Wallsend Manor
Passed away
13th May, 2019
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Bob Sanders. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Brian, Enid and Garry, Roslyn, Greg and Di. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families.
The family and friends of Edith are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Tuesday 21st May, 2019 commencing at 9:30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019