|
|
BAXTER EDMUND PRESFIELD 'ED'
Late of Wickham
Aged 81 Years
Beloved husband of Ruth. Much loved father of Hallie-Ann and Adam. Brother-in-law and uncle.
Relatives, friends, fellow hoteliers, football and bowling mates of ED are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow this MONDAY 25th February 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Council Australia may be left at the Chapel.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019