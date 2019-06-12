Home
DANIELS Edna Margaret Passed away peacefully 08.06.2019 Aged 89 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Toukley Beloved wife of KENNETH (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to TERESA (dec'd) and LYNDA (dec'd). Much loved grandmother to TRACY and great grandmother to BRENDAN, KAITLYN, JAKE, REBECCA, MEGAN, CASSIE and MATT. Family and Friends of EDNA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R Smyth & Son, cnr. of Wollombi Rd & Westcott St., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 14.06.2019 at 10:30am, to be followed by a Memorial Service at Doyalson RSL Club at 1:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2019
