Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Edna-Maya Dorothea GLEESON

Notice Condolences

Edna-Maya Dorothea GLEESON Notice
GLEESON (Nee: Reitzig) Edna-Maya Dorothea Late of Belmont

Passed peacefully

22nd May 2019

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Clyde. Devoted mother to Vicki, and Lex. Loving grandmother and great grandmother. Loyal friend to many.



The family & friends of Edna-Maya are invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Tuesday 28th May 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



May love be what

you remember

the most.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
