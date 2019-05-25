|
GLEESON (Nee: Reitzig) Edna-Maya Dorothea Late of Belmont
Passed peacefully
22nd May 2019
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Clyde. Devoted mother to Vicki, and Lex. Loving grandmother and great grandmother. Loyal friend to many.
The family & friends of Edna-Maya are invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Tuesday 28th May 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
May love be what
you remember
the most.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019