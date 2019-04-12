|
|
MOORE Edward Gordon Windsor "Gordon" "Buck" Passed away 09.04.2019 Aged 81 Years Dearly loved and loving husband of CHERYL. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of ROBERT and MARIA, CATHY and MICHAEL, ALLAN and DEBBIE, HELEN and PETER, HOLLY-ANN and DAVID, ROHAN and KARLEITIA. Adored pop to his 15 grandchildren. Loved brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. We welcome GORDON'S FAMILY and FRIENDS to attend a Celebration of an authentic "Man's" life in the Uniting Church, cnr Cumberland and Cooper St., Cessnock this MONDAY, 15.04.2019 at 11.30am. As requested by Gordon, men are encouraged to wear shorts, polo shirts, thongs or sandals. Please no sombre colours. In lieu of flowers, donation to the work of the Red Cross would be appreciated. "So Loving, So Loved" C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019