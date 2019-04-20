|
|
ELSOM Edward (Eddie) 2 July 1930- 13 April 2019 Late of Merewether Formerly of Lorn Dearly loved husband of Shirley (deceased). Loving father, father-in-law, granddad and great grandad to Stephen Elsom, Jayne Drinkwater, Louise Elsom and their families. A private cremation has been held in Victoria. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Church Street, Newcastle at 2pm on Saturday 27 April 2019
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019