Edward John HEDLEY

HEDLEY (John) Edward John Late of Black Hill

Passed peacefully

19th April 2019

Aged 72 years



Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Julie, and Leanne. Cherished grandfather to Nikeeta, Jess, Shanaya, Jarna, Ava and Maddison. A loved brother to Robyn.



The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 26th April 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
