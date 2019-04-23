|
HEDLEY (John) Edward John Late of Black Hill
Passed peacefully
19th April 2019
Aged 72 years
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Julie, and Leanne. Cherished grandfather to Nikeeta, Jess, Shanaya, Jarna, Ava and Maddison. A loved brother to Robyn.
The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 26th April 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 23, 2019