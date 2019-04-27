Home
Edward Ronald RYPSTRA

RYPSTRA Edward Ronald 'Eddie'

16th April 2019

Late of Maryland



Dearly loved husband of Lynn (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of David and Renae, Paul and Clare. Adored grandfather and great grandfather of Zac, Indianna, Marshall, Marley, and Arlia. Loved brother of Peter and Rita.



Aged 63 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Eddie's Life this Thursday, 2nd May 2019 commencing 10.00am in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
